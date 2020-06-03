On Monday evening President Trump took a short walk from the White House to St. Johns Church, which had been set on fire the night before. The media and Dems were among the highly triggered, just partly because Trump held up a Bible in front of the church. And now, guess what’s happened — it caught on:

Remarkable. Democrats are now falling over themselves to publicly read the Bible at press conferences (thank you @realDonaldTrump) pic.twitter.com/H5lyvchWTl — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 3, 2020

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

LOL.

New meaning to "finding religion" https://t.co/HCYImGAXTN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 3, 2020

Lotta politicians gonna get struck by lightning in the next few weeks https://t.co/8GYZeq3Ixx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 3, 2020

any reports of spontaneous democrat combustion? — Ammosexual Deetz (@tahDeetz) June 3, 2020

Suddenly, every Democrat loves quoting Scripture again. Trump truly is effective. https://t.co/Tyh0uaM03p — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) June 3, 2020

Bibles as props????? https://t.co/CRVUiCEIzu — Dr Taylor Marshall 🔥 (@TaylorRMarshall) June 3, 2020

We were told “photo ops” were bad things — guess not.