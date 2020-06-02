In the last several days we’ve seen many people on social media say that they’ve called the police and have been told the response either wouldn’t happen or would take a long time. It seems now more than ever that Americans increasingly aren’t relying on the police to protect them and are taking things into their own hands. Here’s just one example:

Line up for a gun shop in Long Island right now. +50 people and over a 2 hour wait. pic.twitter.com/SOVAfoc3Gk — Clarion Project (@clarionproject) June 2, 2020

Update: the wait line is up to four hours ⏰ — Clarion Project (@clarionproject) June 2, 2020

From the looks of that, a narrative that progressives like to use is no longer being bought:

“You don’t need a gun to protect yourself, just call the police” is curiously no longer something people are arguing. https://t.co/IVibbPtx3B — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 2, 2020

The 2nd Amendment will definitely remain.

The gun control debate is over for the next 30 years. https://t.co/sXeRRupS2N — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) June 2, 2020

The pandemic raised all fears, and the nationwide violence has confirmed them. Gun control will be dead for a generation. https://t.co/zIwyzmSWAc — planefag (@planefag) June 2, 2020

Better late than never. Welcome to the #2A club, people! — ShibuyaJohn (@shibuya_john) June 2, 2020

As media claim violent protests are peaceful … https://t.co/B7juFwy9Yn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 2, 2020

Go figure.