As we told you earlier, Joe Biden stated that “the time has come to deal with systemic racism.” The presumptive Democrat nominee also took some jabs at President Trump for visiting St. Johns Church, which was set on fire the night before:

Biden, assailing Trump's photo opp with a bible at St. John's church: "I just wish he'd open it every once in awhile. He could learn something." — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) June 2, 2020

Joe Biden: "We can't leave this moment thinking that we can once again turn away." "The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism; to deal with the growing economic inequity that exists in our nation; to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation." pic.twitter.com/WGlhlsvTcT — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

Ben Shapiro has heard enough of that coming from Biden:

This man was VP of the United States for eight years and a Senator for three decades before that. Ferguson and Baltimore happened under his watch. The willingness of politicians to pretend that they are outside the system in order to game the system is incredible. https://t.co/x52SH58AvO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2020

Nice try though, Joe.

Amazing Joe acts like an outsider. Does he need another 40 years to make an impact? https://t.co/nr4U1W5AJQ — mark gordon (@GordoFSU) June 2, 2020