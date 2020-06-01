Just because the Democrat/media narrative about Russia collusion has fallen apart doesn’t mean they have any intention of abandoning the Russia angle, as Susan Rice demonstrated on CNN recently:

Wow, the only thing Rice doesn’t seem to blame on the Russians is the infamous email she wrote to herself just as Trump was taking office.

Isn’t this is where the mainstream media would play the “without providing evidence” game like they do when a Republican put something out there (or even speaks an obvious truth).

CNN’s the “news” outlet that often hosted Michael Avenatti and still has Adam Schiff on often, so liars seem to be among their favorite guests.

At least Rice didn’t name a different culprit:

Tags: antifaMinneapolisRussiaSusan Rice