Just because the Democrat/media narrative about Russia collusion has fallen apart doesn’t mean they have any intention of abandoning the Russia angle, as Susan Rice demonstrated on CNN recently:

Absolutely Incredible: Obama's Former NSA Susan Rice on CNN talking about the protests and domestic strife "This is right out of the Russian playbook" pic.twitter.com/luXiPV0bOq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 31, 2020

Wow, the only thing Rice doesn’t seem to blame on the Russians is the infamous email she wrote to herself just as Trump was taking office.

There she goes again: Susan Rice Says George Floyd Protests: ‘Right Out of the Russian Playbook' … https://t.co/gC8RgDsp7G — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) June 1, 2020

Isn’t this is where the mainstream media would play the “without providing evidence” game like they do when a Republican put something out there (or even speaks an obvious truth).

I just don’t understand – why? https://t.co/gb1BNqOxzz — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 1, 2020

Rice used the term “leadership” a lot during that clip. It’s not like this problem just popped up with Trump, the administration she was in had similar situations and failed to make ANY headway. She wants to change leadership, fine, but why wasn’t this corrected for 8 years prior — sam henry (@gubanok) May 31, 2020

They're all just gonna pretend Ferguson never happened. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 31, 2020

At some point the question has to be asked: Who is paying Susan Rice to consistently perform psyops on CNN and elsewhere? She's demonstrably wrong and has been outed as a liar. That @CNN keeps bringing her on is notable too. https://t.co/KTiDqZMHqk — Prairie Red (@Dissensual) June 1, 2020

CNN’s the “news” outlet that often hosted Michael Avenatti and still has Adam Schiff on often, so liars seem to be among their favorite guests.

Whatever bad happens in the US, it's always because THE RUSSIANS! https://t.co/Wp4mHjUVpI — Nosmedias.fr (@nosMedias_fr) June 1, 2020

Same old song and dance. https://t.co/hqTOAeurCP — Hamy (@1918forever) June 1, 2020

At least Rice didn’t name a different culprit: