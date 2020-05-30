Joe Biden’s evolving spin for his backfired “you ain’t black” remark in response to radio host Charlamagne The God has taken another turn, and not for the better if you’re Team Biden:

Somebody on Team Joe should take Biden’s shovel away so he can’t keep digging.

It’s amazing that Biden can still even see straight after stepping on so many rakes.

He’s Joe Biden and he’s only here to help.

The “cringe” in response to Biden is bipartisan.

Tags: Charlamagne tha GodJoe BidenYou ain't black