Earlier today Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke on the situation in Minneapolis. In addition, the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison, a former member of Congress, addressed citizens of the state and tried to give the rioters and others a reminder:
AG Keith Ellison, noting National Guard was doing COVID tests over weekend: “Don’t react to them the way you might react to Minneapolis Police.”
— Dave Orrick (@DaveOrrick) May 29, 2020
Attorney General Keith Ellison said the National Guard was, one week ago, administering COVID-19 tests to people. They are not the same as the Minneapolis police, he emphasizes for people protesting.
— Briana Bierschbach (@bbierschbach) May 29, 2020
Ellison basically telling rioters to concentrate their violence towards the police, but leave the National Guard alone, because they helped administer corona tests.
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 29, 2020
Here’s video:
Keith Ellison decided to support riots.
This is the same guy who posed with the book "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" which promotes violent protest. pic.twitter.com/fEpPjLDi9O
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 29, 2020
Wow, what calming political leadership Minnesota has! *Eye roll*
Keep voting for Democrats, Minnesota.
Well done. https://t.co/Ep0GUbfLDA
— The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 29, 2020
I wonder if liberal Minnesotans are learning anything about the kind of wonderful, wise people they have chosen as their leaders
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 29, 2020
Outlook: Doubtful.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2020
Perhaps Ellison isn’t fully interested in bringing an end to the chaos after all…
When the attorney general and chief law enforcement officer of Minnesota, is @keithellison, an exteremly left wing radical who has supported and promoted #Antifa and #BlackLivesMatter, it may be time for the federal government to take over to stop the violence. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/oujbu9voQy
— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 29, 2020
In case you forgot, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison loves ANTIFA… he lives for these types of riots. pic.twitter.com/QtteWS3Ddz
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2020