Yesterday we told you about Illinois Gov. Pritzker having workers from his own state go to Wisconsin to build his house there:

IL Gov. Pritzker says it's not safe yet to hold indoor church services, but it's totally OK that construction workers travel to his Wisconsin horse farm to build his new house https://t.co/7gqmzcN3fD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 22, 2020

If that wasn’t enough, there’s now an added element of hypocrisy. We told you three weeks ago that Pritzker was asked about reports that his wife defied the Illinois stay at home order to visit the family’s estate in Florida, but the governor wouldn’t answer any questions about it. Now Pritzker has acknowledged that family members have been traveling:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledges family members have been in Florida and Wisconsin during coronavirus shutdown https://t.co/g4bEDtmNe8 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 23, 2020

Isn’t that just special.

Leaders lead by example.

Politicians…don’t. https://t.co/Ijzo68zJRy — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 23, 2020

Of course they are. Do as I say, not as I do. — MSW 🇺🇸 MAGA Proud Deplorable⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MSWelch20) May 23, 2020

According to the Chicago Tribune, Pritzker “said he was being ‘very private and very reserved’ about his family ‘because there are threats to my safety and to their safety.'”

That plus he no doubt knew that the hypocrisy level would be viewed as incredibly high.

Stay at home orders are for the poors. — jeffrey churchill (@chilljat) May 23, 2020

Apparently.

if pritzker was a republican, the media would make every headline about them & their family abandoning their state during a crisis. but the journos aren’t ready for that conversation. https://t.co/BDxdFAx9fE — BRW (@BlakeWeiner) May 23, 2020

Dem. IL Gov. Pritzker….Rules for Thee but not for Me. https://t.co/7vSsF9E61e — Susan Gliva 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@iluvnumbers) May 23, 2020

These Govs have zero shame. https://t.co/rwNjqMjOQU — Tom Traut (@BakoTom) May 23, 2020

Some animals are simply more equal than others — Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) May 23, 2020

Why would be send his relatives to Florida where the evil Ronnie D is hiding bodies? What a monster Pritzker is! https://t.co/nxDTWMHEqn — ML (@just_mindy) May 23, 2020

Right?