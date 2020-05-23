On Friday, Joe Biden ended an interview with “The Breakfast Club” by saying “you got more questions, but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” The Biden campaign attempted to spin the comment (with help from the media of course) before Joe ended up apologizing.

Washington Post opinion writer Paul Waldman writes that Biden’s comment “made his allies cringe and gave his opponents the opportunity for fake outrage.” But fortunately, nobody is expected to have to think for themselves when it comes to this issue:

What would people do without The Great Explainers in media and their dizzying spin?

“Are You Kidding Me” should be the Post’s tagline instead of “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

Trending

What would people do without such help from those in media?

Yeah, the “contextualizing” didn’t seem to be so trendy back then.

We can’t tell the difference anymore.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignJoe BidenPaul WaldmanWashington Post