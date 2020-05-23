On Friday, Joe Biden ended an interview with “The Breakfast Club” by saying “you got more questions, but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” The Biden campaign attempted to spin the comment (with help from the media of course) before Joe ended up apologizing.

Washington Post opinion writer Paul Waldman writes that Biden’s comment “made his allies cringe and gave his opponents the opportunity for fake outrage.” But fortunately, nobody is expected to have to think for themselves when it comes to this issue:

Some thoughts on how to think about Biden's (or any candidate's) "gaffes" – what matters, what doesn't, and how to contextualize them: https://t.co/OYs3vzzrid — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 22, 2020

What would people do without The Great Explainers in media and their dizzying spin?

WaPo not even hiding it anymore — “how to think” — are you kidding me? @Inevitable_ET #WWG1WGA https://t.co/o3UfCUm03P — The Sound of Qusic (@TheSoundofQusic) May 23, 2020

“Are You Kidding Me” should be the Post’s tagline instead of “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

Thank you, Paul. I was a child lost and wandering around until you finally were able to make me understand these things. You’re an invaluable member to a necessary profession. https://t.co/fPgDLlEY03 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2020

White guy explains how favored, important other white guy dehumanizing and mocking black people is really no big deal once you understand the context. https://t.co/BwftiBdGE0 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2020

Well thank goodness Paul explained how Biden’s racist AF comment was just a ‘gaffe’ and that it’s no big deal. Shew! 🙄 https://t.co/6iALUYS4W7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 23, 2020

What would people do without such help from those in media?

I remember all of the opinion pieces from the 2000s contextualizing W’s gaffes — Dr Strangelove (@amirite13) May 22, 2020

Yeah, the “contextualizing” didn’t seem to be so trendy back then.

“Here’s how you should think about what you just heard.” This is a perfect encapsulation of how the corporate press sees their job. @michaelmalice https://t.co/r5qxXIhkS0 — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) May 23, 2020

I just love being told “how to think” — Mitchell Hanson (@MHanson73) May 23, 2020

Keep spinning, Simp. — Darrin Thibault (@RaynhamPatriot) May 23, 2020

Calm down, people. It's not like Joe said "binders". https://t.co/PWJA6oPCJD — BT (@back_ttys) May 22, 2020

We can’t tell the difference anymore.