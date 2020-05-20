As Twitchy told you yesterday, Kimberley Strassel reported that Richard Grenell had declassified a January 20, 2017, email that former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice sent to herself.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge obtained the email, and what’s in it is something else:

#FLYNN Declassified Rice email first obtained @CBSNews "President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied "potentially” and noted "the level of communication (w/Russian Ambassador) is unusual." https://t.co/fVFHsW7BWb — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 19, 2020

Sending yourself an email that says your boss is super great and the FBI IS going completely by the book isn’t fishy in the least. “Has Flynn broken any laws?” “No, but he might.” Good lord https://t.co/1lF8h4X4z5 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2020

Now there’s another twist to the story. The email, which Rice sent to herself minutes after President Trump was sworn into office, was reportedly done at the behest of Barack Obama’s White House counsel:

#BREAKING: @AmbassadorRice’s team confirms to #FoxNews that she was directed by White House Counsel to write the Jan 20, 2017 memorandum documenting an Oval Office meeting in which President Obama & National Security officials discussed #MichaelFlynn. — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) May 20, 2020

Well, that certainly adds a new wrinkle!

Well well well. The plot thickens. Now why would the White House counsel instruct the NSA to write an e-mail on Inauguration Day, two weeks after the meeting, claiming that Obama was merely a passive attendee of a meeting he clearly organized and ran? https://t.co/GYg0shODJR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 20, 2020

It just keeps getting more interesting.

#Obamagate worsens. Obama White House Counsel directed Rice to write the CYA memo! "By the book!" https://t.co/Y3AsNWeZx3 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 20, 2020

Everything was "by the book" pic.twitter.com/mia15C9AvF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 20, 2020

THREAD: There seems to be some conflict over whether Rice was or wasn't involved in this conversation. https://t.co/UzqeDMtUgA — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 20, 2020

So I have a couple questions: 1. Did the WH Counsel ALSO direct Comey to write his memo documenting that meeting? If so, where is HIS version?

2. Because WHY would they have HER do it, but NOT the other people also in the meeting? Why was HER version worth memorializing? https://t.co/uXL2bNt6tX — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) May 20, 2020

Really? Huh. Well … that opens a whole new line of questions, doesn't it? https://t.co/bUTvfoyppL — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) May 20, 2020

There are a lot of questions remaining, not that we expect the liberal media to ask any of them.