A supremely self-unaware CNN host Chris Cuomo has again gone after President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, including not wearing a mask for public appearances:

“President Trump, of course, refuses to wear [a mask] says @chriscuomo. “That’s all you need to know about this President. Forget the rest of the noise about what he’s taking or what he’s doing. History will remember his as the story of inaction.” pic.twitter.com/FwloD1UfTA — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 20, 2020

But at least Cuomo is being equally hard on his brother, who is the governor of New York. Wait, no he isn’t:

"People call you the 'Love Gov' — does that make you soft?" Hard hitting stuff from CNN for one of the most powerful governors in the country. via @peterjhasson https://t.co/ksxkDxqY2B — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 20, 2020

Wow, that’s close to the equivalent of the reporter who asked Obama what’s enchanted him most about being president — but worse.

You mean, the governor who botched this COVID epidemic worse than any other governor in the country? And it ain’t even close! — Kevin (@kshirey1) May 20, 2020

" Love Doctor" tomorrow — Noman Flowers (@FlowerNoman) May 20, 2020

@NYGovCuomo — responsible for 6,000 nursing homes deaths gets brotherly LOV treatment on @CNN So much Jounalizming! https://t.co/kkJDNRo6Xb — 🦠 Оптимист 💉 (@Axolotls30) May 20, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

***

Related:

Janice Dean calls out CNN for avoiding Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal