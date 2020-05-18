Over the weekend we told you that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he doesn’t think anybody should be prosecuted for the disaster that the state’s regulations brought to residents in nursing homes.

With that in mind, at today’s press briefing, Cuomo said he’s got a “top priority” and has had it all along:

After forcing nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients in March and only stopping it in May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo states: "We now have a top priority, which we had from day one, which is our nursing homes." pic.twitter.com/KdzzGlQtE6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 18, 2020

Just… wow.

They're only his top priority NOW? We've known for MONTHS that they were the most at risk. He's only NOW getting around to prioritizing their safety? Absolute incompetence. https://t.co/dw923l7tYU — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) May 18, 2020

It sure doesn’t seem to have been a priority “from day one,” or almost any day since (until very recently).

If you're gonna lie, make it big. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 18, 2020

Andrew Cuomo is being aided and abetted by an adoring media in the absolutely criminal approach his administration took. https://t.co/SKcqL9VuE6 — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) May 18, 2020

But Governor Cuomo is the media darling. Really, do two groups of people work harder than Democrats and media to try to get us to believe that up is down and sideways is straight ahead? https://t.co/WCEeKGjVEH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 18, 2020

If you want your politicans to never be held to account and actually fawned over despite abject failure and reprehensible actions, elect Democrats. https://t.co/1YR0e8zRep — Replier to Three Day Old Tweets Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 18, 2020

In a twist of irony, Cuomo no longer refers to it as the European virus, but the Washington State Nursing Home virus. https://t.co/uFlcOJVCEQ — Tierra Partners (@tierrapartners) May 18, 2020

If nursing homes were your top priority from day 1 it doesn't say much about your ability to do a good job even on those things you care about most. Or maybe you are just lying to cover your culpability in a preventable tragedy. https://t.co/fCuHnUWFmk — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) May 18, 2020

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz got a big eye roll out of Cuomo’s presser:

"We now have a top priority, which we've had since day 1, our nursing homes."- Gov. Cuomo just now. pic.twitter.com/0h5Q6W6uSE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 18, 2020

Mentions the virus coming from Europe again! Drink! Goes on and on about it that Europe brought the virus here. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 18, 2020

"The one thing we need to be able to say at the end of this is 'we did everything we could.'"- Cuomo re nursing homes. Honestly. Honestly! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 18, 2020

And here we go…

Right, it’s also about getting Trump out of office.