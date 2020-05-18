Over the weekend we told you that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he doesn’t think anybody should be prosecuted for the disaster that the state’s regulations brought to residents in nursing homes.

With that in mind, at today’s press briefing, Cuomo said he’s got a “top priority” and has had it all along:

Just… wow.

It sure doesn’t seem to have been a priority “from day one,” or almost any day since (until very recently).

Trending

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz got a big eye roll out of Cuomo’s presser:

And here we go…

Right, it’s also about getting Trump out of office.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Karol MarkowiczNursing Homes