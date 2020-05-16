Almost everybody knows that “believe all women,” which was one of the primary slogans of the #MeToo movement a couple years ago, was put on temporary hiatus after Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden.

D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden has compiled some compare/contrast examples of how Reade’s allegations were dealt with vs. Christine Blasey Ford.

This is something else:

Trending

But there’s no bias or double-standard whatsoever!

We’re stumped.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeToobelieve all womenDrew HoldenJennifer Rubinsexual assaultTara Reade