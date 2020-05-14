With different states each having different rules for what can and can’t be open, it can be difficult keeping track of what is and isn’t allowed to happen. The madness has been summed up in these COVID-19 alerts from San Diego:

This is not the Onion or Babylon Bee. It’s from San Diego County COVID alert system pic.twitter.com/CigWVFjxnF — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 14, 2020

It’s come to this?

That sounds a lot like “the playground is open but no playing is allowed.”

🤣 — Farmer Ted (@JoleenPierce17) May 14, 2020

You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/Gj8GF5KJa2 — Todays Independent (@TodaysIndepend1) May 14, 2020

The parking lot outside Victoria's Secret is going to be 🔥 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 14, 2020

Without a doubt.