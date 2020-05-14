With different states each having different rules for what can and can’t be open, it can be difficult keeping track of what is and isn’t allowed to happen. The madness has been summed up in these COVID-19 alerts from San Diego:

It’s come to this?

null

Trending

That sounds a lot like “the playground is open but no playing is allowed.”

Without a doubt.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19San Diego