We told you last night that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s stay-at-home order.

Former Obama “wingman” and Attorney General Eric Holder was among those highly critical of the ruling that goes against everything the Democrats stand for at this moment in time, which is “keep the economy shut down at any and all cost”:

What an excellent legal analysis! Oh wait…

Trending

Holder doesn’t have an actual legal argument, nor does he seem to have any sense of shame:

It’s quite telling which one of those Holder considers dangerous — not that we’re surprised.

Gee, it’s almost as if there’s more on Democrat minds than just “keeping people safe.” What could it be…?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19eric holderstay at home ordersWisconsin