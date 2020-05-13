Obama administration officials who submitted unmasking requests regarding Michael Flynn are now in full spin mode (Joe Biden’s rapid response director is even attacking a journalist who reported about the documents).

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes is among those spinning like the wind:

The unconfirmed, acting DNI using his position to criminalize routine intelligence work to help re-elect the president and obscure Russian intervention in our democracy would normally be the scandal here… — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 13, 2020

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel finds that to be a weak response:

This is the best they've got–to complain about transparency. https://t.co/XrrEdUX4os — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 13, 2020

Strassel also analyzed what Rhodes and the Obama Dems are pretending not to be concerned about now that the information is out:

1) The sheer number of people who unmasked, and the number of times, is stunning. Meanwhile, assume that black outs are intel people with a more "legit" call to unmask. And compare ratios. https://t.co/EnitWllLJS — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 13, 2020

2) Also look at timing. The McDonough (obama chief of staff) unmasking is Jan 5–same day as infamous Oval Office meeting. And Biden comes a whole week after that. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 13, 2020

3) Also, let's note that Flynn conversation with Kislyak was last days of December 2016. Yet nearly every one of these unmasking requests came before that… The earliest (end Nov.) only about 10 days after Trump named Flynn NSA. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 13, 2020

The Team Obama Dems might be a bit nervous, but the freakout would more intense if they didn’t know a very high percentage of the media have their backs.