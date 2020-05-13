Former Obama officials are spinning like the wind in the wake of the release of documents from DNI Richard Grenell that show which administration personnel in late 2016/early 2017 requested the unmasking of a person who turned out to be Michael Flynn. Naturally, those Democrats are getting some predictable help from a mostly friendly mainstream media when it comes to framing the story or flat-out ignoring it.

Buck Sexton has some questions about all this, and Team Obama won’t want the media seeking answers (not that very many will):

If there was nothing wrong with the unmasking requests, why do Democrats oppose their release? and why are they acting like the sharing of this properly redacted record of surveillance of US persons is some partisan, reckless act? Because this looks bad for them. And Biden. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 13, 2020

Biden can barely remember what planet he’s on at any given moment, but we are supposed to believe that as Vice President he had a legitimate and urgent need-to-know of a masked identity that happened to be the incoming NSA 2 weeks before Biden left office? Nope. No way. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 13, 2020

We’ll now see where this trail leads.

Good point. Can't have it two ways. Either the unmasking is no big deal (scary thought) or it is . . . a big deal. https://t.co/AFndQjGOi2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 13, 2020

The entire scandal was about them covering up their bad behavior, so of course they object to this. #ObamaGate https://t.co/wTZqukZwMR — Barbara MaddenRogers (@BarbaraMR4) May 13, 2020

The Dem freakout speaks volumes!