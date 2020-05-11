In audio that was “leaked” (we’re using the most exaggerated finger quotes possible), Barack Obama is heard telling former aides that Attorney General Bill Barr dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn is a “threat to the rule of law”:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley dismantled Obama’s claims in three tweets:

Turley has previously said the Obama-era FBI under James Comey had “one of the most thuggish records I’ve ever seen.”

