Around the time of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was very vocal about her support for the #MeToo movement:
We’re saying it loud and clear:
On Nov. 6th, if you are an elected official that minimizes, covers for, or ignores sexual assault, then we will replace you by electing survivors to office. #MeToo #CancelKavanaugh
✊🏽 Let’s go: https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2018
Thank you, @TaranaBurke. You started a movement that is bringing justice to our media, our government, and our society at large. #MeToo https://t.co/cyZbZ36Dos
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2017
Fast forward to this week, when the New York Rep was on NPR and asked about Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden (video/audio via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):
.@AOC on Biden sexual assault allegations: “Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that — that it is not clear cut … [Tara Reade] has never explicitly said, 'Don’t vote for Joe Biden'” [via NPR] pic.twitter.com/cpI3qKW21x
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2020
As Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have demonstrated, the rules from two years ago seem to have been greatly loosened.
Well, there you go… https://t.co/xO7cZ6l1S5
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 7, 2020
1. Ignore Tara Reade
2. Joe didn’t do it
3. Joe is joe!
4. I believe her but I’m voting for him anyway
5. She never told us not to vote for him! https://t.co/6yNl0AYYpS
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 7, 2020
So @AOC it’s only clear cut when Republicans are accused. Got it
— Marc (@westendmarc) May 7, 2020
What double standards?