Around the time of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was very vocal about her support for the #MeToo movement:

We’re saying it loud and clear: On Nov. 6th, if you are an elected official that minimizes, covers for, or ignores sexual assault, then we will replace you by electing survivors to office. #MeToo #CancelKavanaugh ✊🏽 Let’s go: https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2018

Thank you, @TaranaBurke. You started a movement that is bringing justice to our media, our government, and our society at large. #MeToo https://t.co/cyZbZ36Dos — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2017

Fast forward to this week, when the New York Rep was on NPR and asked about Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden (video/audio via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

.@AOC on Biden sexual assault allegations: “Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that — that it is not clear cut … [Tara Reade] has never explicitly said, 'Don’t vote for Joe Biden'” [via NPR] pic.twitter.com/cpI3qKW21x — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2020

As Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have demonstrated, the rules from two years ago seem to have been greatly loosened.

1. Ignore Tara Reade 2. Joe didn’t do it 3. Joe is joe! 4. I believe her but I’m voting for him anyway 5. She never told us not to vote for him! https://t.co/6yNl0AYYpS — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 7, 2020

So @AOC it’s only clear cut when Republicans are accused. Got it — Marc (@westendmarc) May 7, 2020

What double standards?