Today the Justice Department announced that it was dropping criminal charges against Gen. Michael Flynn, and former Bill Clinton spokesman Joe Lockhart has taken to sounding a similar alarm used by others who just can’t handle how reality is playing out:

For anyone who thinks @realDonaldTrump will leave when he loses is kidding themselves. Today confirms that He owns the DOJ and the Judiciary. He’ll spill blood if he needs to — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 7, 2020

We don’t recall nearly as much triggering about the DOJ when Eric Holder was bragging about being Obama’s “wingman.”

The Trump Derangement Meter hit red, started smoking and then I saw a huge mushroom cloud… https://t.co/itaGlgJNFW — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) May 7, 2020

It’s nice to see that Democrats like Lockhart haven’t caused all this to make them lose their minds or engage in projection. *Eye roll*

This is the kind of completely unhinged conspiracy theory-mongering that DC elites have license to spew while mocking everyone else for doing so. When I first started writing about politics in 2005, blog commenters constantly claimed Bush and Cheney would never leave office. https://t.co/k9RorY1g8g — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 7, 2020

Calm down, dude. You’re raging like a madman now. https://t.co/eIayTl5ABZ — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) May 7, 2020

NARRATOR: Joe Lockhart is also clinically insane. https://t.co/aNhYXZgXQW — RBe (@RBPundit) May 7, 2020

A certain former press secretary sounds on the verge of needing to be medicated.