Today the Justice Department announced that it was dropping criminal charges against Gen. Michael Flynn, and former Bill Clinton spokesman Joe Lockhart has taken to sounding a similar alarm used by others who just can’t handle how reality is playing out:

We don’t recall nearly as much triggering about the DOJ when Eric Holder was bragging about being Obama’s “wingman.”

It’s nice to see that Democrats like Lockhart haven’t caused all this to make them lose their minds or engage in projection. *Eye roll*

A certain former press secretary sounds on the verge of needing to be medicated.

