In the past few days there have been flyovers in various areas of the country featuring military aircraft flying in formation as tributes to the country’s health care workers and first responders.

Today, the NYPD alerted people in New York City that tonight, three commercial jets will be flying fairly low overhead:

Tonight, at 7 P.M. three @JetBlue aircrafts will conduct a flyover over Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx to salute frontline first responders & health care workers. The aircrafts will fly at approximately 2,000 ft. Please follow social distancing guidelines if viewing in public. pic.twitter.com/YdDdq37p4z — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 7, 2020

What criticism could that possibly bring with it?

Nothing soothes the nerves of New Yorkers more than the sight of commercial jets flying low over Manhattan. https://t.co/jQZvIvVmU3 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 7, 2020

if you were looking for the moment that those "flyover salutes" finally jumped the shark, well here you are. https://t.co/p6I41dbzgU — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) May 7, 2020

Just what inspires and calms New Yorkers. Commercial airliners flying low over Manhattan. https://t.co/84Vw2yWDWY — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) May 7, 2020

Ah yes, the thing New Yorkers love to see, low-flying airliners, what a nice gesture. https://t.co/MofOsxAx79 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 7, 2020

The @NYPDNews tweet definitely whipped up a ratio in short order.

Ah yes, that famously comforting sight of low-flying commercial jets over Manhattan https://t.co/T9R0WcNSB7 — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) May 7, 2020

Seriously? Airplanes flying low over Manhattan? Who thought this was a good idea, stop it https://t.co/dld77oze4I — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) May 7, 2020

Those of us NYers who were here on 9/11 do not feel inspired by low plane flyovers. Please stop this nonsense. — Jason Sypher (@JasonSypher) May 7, 2020

I really don’t think low-flying commercial airliners over New York City is the pick me up you think it is https://t.co/HZQOmQ84Tc — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) May 7, 2020

Let’s fly some commercial jets low over Manhattan… My notes only go back to Sept 12, 2001 so I assume this is a great idea! — Anthony Via 🌹 (@madebyvia) May 7, 2020