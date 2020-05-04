When it comes to displays of self-unawareness, willful ignorance and occasional rank hypocrisy it’s hard to beat certain ex Obama administration staffers. Ex deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes provides today’s example with his swipe at comments about the Chinese government from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

This is really dangerous language – both in inciting bigotry against Asians and raising the risk of conflict with China. https://t.co/7ZUN2HlydX — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 3, 2020

Somebody’s going to get a gift basket from the CCP!

This is painfully stupid. China is a country. Pompeo is obviously criticizing their govt, not people of Asian descent. That so many on the left conflate the two is proof that either a) they can’t draw a delineation or b) they have other reasons to push Chinese propaganda. https://t.co/JIo6oS44t2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

We’re gonna go with option “B” until it’s proven otherwise.

You’ve got to be blissfully ignorant to not see that Secretary Pompeo is referring to the Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people (victims themselves)—or Asians, writ large, for that matter. Sincerely, an Asian-American. https://t.co/ZH9CYj0mLe — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) May 4, 2020

Pompeo said "China has a history of infecting the world & running substandard labs" (TRUE) & "These aren't the first times we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab" (TRUE). The bigotry is conflating China's Communist Party w/ all Asians, Ben. https://t.co/EEldcRRQtW — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 4, 2020

Rhodes might know that but it’s certainly not going to stop him from playing that card.

There isn’t a totalitarian regime on Earth that Ben Rhodes won’t like up with against the US. https://t.co/29gMkXaGbZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2020

Is there an enemy of the United States of America whose collective ass is unkissed by this guy? https://t.co/ohHqcEwmsl — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 4, 2020

It's terrifying to think Ben once had a say in our national security. https://t.co/OWqevCBuvo — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 4, 2020

You gave Iran billions in cash. Sit this one out. https://t.co/ypo9uIqzz5 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 4, 2020

Yes- by all means continue to bend before #China– pretend they are a friendly nation- as you & @BarackObama did for 8 yrs https://t.co/TG5nluBMke — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) May 3, 2020

Remember this from Rhodes back in March?

When you hear that China did a better job containing COVID-19 because it’s authoritarian, remember South Korea. The issue is competence, not democracy. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 19, 2020

Yeah, about that — we’ll just leave it right here: