When it comes to displays of self-unawareness, willful ignorance and occasional rank hypocrisy it’s hard to beat certain ex Obama administration staffers. Ex deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes provides today’s example with his swipe at comments about the Chinese government from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Somebody’s going to get a gift basket from the CCP!

We’re gonna go with option “B” until it’s proven otherwise.

Rhodes might know that but it’s certainly not going to stop him from playing that card.

Remember this from Rhodes back in March?

Yeah, about that — we’ll just leave it right here:

