On a recent Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong portrayed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where she naturally took aim at President Trump:
“Trump refers to me as ‘that woman from Michigan,’” she said. “But I’m not offended because I am proud to be from Michigan. And 'that woman' is also what Trump calls his wife.” https://t.co/GHou9h2BOt
— The Hill (@thehill) April 27, 2020
The "SNL" Whitmer had some advice for people protesting stay-at-home safety regulations. https://t.co/qACjRdh0Of
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 26, 2020
Whitmer, who has claimed she’s not actively seeking national attention in order to lobby for the VP nod, appreciated Strong’s impression so much that a gift basket was in order:
Included in the care package were six packs of Oberon, Official Hazy IPA, Two Hearted and Light Hearted Ale, all popular selections from @BellsBrewery, along with a sign, decals and other swag. https://t.co/lbFdwGsEnK
— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 3, 2020
Whitmer sends Cecily Strong a Michigan beer care package after SNL portrayal: "We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer" https://t.co/1aJS5gfs0l pic.twitter.com/MBgnm4NwjK
— The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2020
After Cecily Strong played Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on #SNL, the Michigan governor mailed her some local beer https://t.co/7sEvKJS5iH pic.twitter.com/mDj98VXVvk
— Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2020
But don’t anybody dare suggest Whitmer’s enjoying the attention because of any further political aspirations.
@GovWhitmer good thing she didnt need a child car seat or seeds. https://t.co/p48n35YmJ6
— PJ (@pjul1984) May 4, 2020
Right?
SNL actors get beer. Her constituents can’t get garden seeds or child car seats because Hollywood is the Democrat base. https://t.co/L3DcCPQ0hz
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2020
In: sending beer to SNL actors
Out: letting the citizens of Michigan buy gardening supplies https://t.co/w536QgcMBB
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 4, 2020
SNL: Comedy As Edgy As A Bowling Ball–And Just As Sharp!https://t.co/PljU2odHSP
— JimDelRey #ChiComDelendaEst (@JimDelRey) May 4, 2020
We’re also guessing SNL won’t dare touch Whitmer’s glaring double standard:
we didn’t forget, @GovWhitmer pic.twitter.com/Z15bcIWgb3
— MJ (@morganisawizard) May 3, 2020