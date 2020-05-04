On a recent Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong portrayed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where she naturally took aim at President Trump:

Whitmer, who has claimed she’s not actively seeking national attention in order to lobby for the VP nod, appreciated Strong’s impression so much that a gift basket was in order:

But don’t anybody dare suggest Whitmer’s enjoying the attention because of any further political aspirations.

Right?

We’re also guessing SNL won’t dare touch Whitmer’s glaring double standard:

Tags: Cecily StrongGretchen Whitmersaturday night liveSNL