On a recent Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong portrayed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where she naturally took aim at President Trump:

“Trump refers to me as ‘that woman from Michigan,’” she said. “But I’m not offended because I am proud to be from Michigan. And 'that woman' is also what Trump calls his wife.” https://t.co/GHou9h2BOt — The Hill (@thehill) April 27, 2020

The "SNL" Whitmer had some advice for people protesting stay-at-home safety regulations. https://t.co/qACjRdh0Of — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 26, 2020

Whitmer, who has claimed she’s not actively seeking national attention in order to lobby for the VP nod, appreciated Strong’s impression so much that a gift basket was in order:

Included in the care package were six packs of Oberon, Official Hazy IPA, Two Hearted and Light Hearted Ale, all popular selections from @BellsBrewery, along with a sign, decals and other swag. https://t.co/lbFdwGsEnK — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 3, 2020

Whitmer sends Cecily Strong a Michigan beer care package after SNL portrayal: "We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer" https://t.co/1aJS5gfs0l pic.twitter.com/MBgnm4NwjK — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2020

After Cecily Strong played Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on #SNL, the Michigan governor mailed her some local beer https://t.co/7sEvKJS5iH pic.twitter.com/mDj98VXVvk — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2020

But don’t anybody dare suggest Whitmer’s enjoying the attention because of any further political aspirations.

@GovWhitmer good thing she didnt need a child car seat or seeds. https://t.co/p48n35YmJ6 — PJ (@pjul1984) May 4, 2020

Right?

SNL actors get beer. Her constituents can’t get garden seeds or child car seats because Hollywood is the Democrat base. https://t.co/L3DcCPQ0hz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2020

In: sending beer to SNL actors Out: letting the citizens of Michigan buy gardening supplies https://t.co/w536QgcMBB — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 4, 2020

SNL: Comedy As Edgy As A Bowling Ball–And Just As Sharp!https://t.co/PljU2odHSP — JimDelRey #ChiComDelendaEst (@JimDelRey) May 4, 2020

We’re also guessing SNL won’t dare touch Whitmer’s glaring double standard: