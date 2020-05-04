Over the weekend we told you about the New York Times editorial board’s idea for reviewing Joe Biden’s Senate papers that are currently sealed at the University of Delaware. The editorial board’s suggestion? Let the DNC appoint a panel to go through the documents to find out if there’s any mention of a complaint from Tara Reade:

I’ve seen some spectacularly stupid stuff from NYT ed board but this might take the cake. https://t.co/2ZnoBb6iEi — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 3, 2020

Absolutely astonishing — New York Times not only rejects role of media, but calls for an investigation done by 'an unbiased, apolitical panel, put together by the DNC.' https://t.co/pka3ii0us8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 3, 2020

The DNC rejected the suggestion as “absurd”:

DNC rejects as ‘absurd’ NYT editorial board’s suggestion that they assemble a panel to inventory Joe Biden’s Senate papers https://t.co/wtuaWi9O6M — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 2, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz couldn’t roll his eyes any harder at all this:

Amazing Freudian slip from NYT. It’s the same principle as Bloomberg media saying “we won’t investigate Mike Bloomberg as a candidate, because he’s our boss.” https://t.co/wcKW2sjb8W — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 3, 2020

It’s who they are. They don’t even pretend anymore. https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2020

They are Dem hacks, not journalists. Imagine this NYT editorial: “allegations have arisen that President Nixon was behind the break-in at the Watergate. The media cannot investigate. We believe the Committee to Re-Elect the President should launch a ‘thorough’ investigation.” https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2020

The Times’ editorial board finally got too ridiculous even for the DNC!