There are some Democrats and those in the media (redundancy alert) who are taking the “vast right-wing conspiracy” approach when handling Tara Reade’s allegations against presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden. Former Barack Obama DOJ wingman Eric Holder blames Trump supporters for keeping the story supplied with oxygen:

Nope, not buying that:

Nice try though, Mr. Holder!

According to Holder’s Kavanaugh standard, perhaps the FBI should look into the Biden allegations:

The rules changed quickly.

