We’ve seen our share of spin from Dems and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) attempting to cover for the obvious rank hypocrisy exhibited in how allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were handled vs. those against Joe Biden. The latest comes from CNN contributor and former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki:

stop just stop anyone who is buying into GOP point that there is a double standard with Dr. Ford. Kavanaugh hid behind GOP trying to silence her, @JoeBiden just did an interview and has ordered all records released — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 1, 2020

How’s that for an alternate reality?

Gaslighting Hall of Fame👆🏻

Kavanaugh was fully vetted by FBI, met 1-on-1 with 47 Senators, had 4 days of hearings with Senate Judiciary Cmte & was grilled for 3 hrs at a sexual assault hearing.

Biden hid for 36 days, sealed his records & finally gave a 15 min interview on MSNBC. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 1, 2020

And for the record, this former White House Communications Chief, State Department Spokesperson & CNN contributor just stated that “Biden has ordered ALL his records released.” According to Jen, Biden’s career documents in Delaware have been unsealed. pic.twitter.com/1LRbTaJgqB — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 1, 2020

Any more spin from Psaki and we’d need to take a few Dramamine.

Justice Kavanaugh didn’t “hide” and Biden hasn’t released his records. So the only truthful words in your tweet are “there is a double standard.” I also love how she’s “Dr. Ford” but he’s merely “Kavanaugh”. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) May 1, 2020

LOL……So I guess you only believe woman if the charges are against you political opponents. Sad, very sad…. https://t.co/Cr6Pr9vLqO — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) May 1, 2020

He did not order records to be released. Quite the contrary, in fact. Stop lying. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 1, 2020

Talking points activated! “All records” — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) May 1, 2020

This is an absolute lie. https://t.co/WqjQ0QJ13O — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) May 1, 2020

All records* *not the ones at University of Delaware. https://t.co/KnbHXU3xLh — Gomes (@GomesBolt) May 1, 2020

she had every network and all of the democrats by her side. She had zero people who could coroborate her story…she couldn't remember her story. Tara Reade has people admitting she told them about this incident. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 1, 2020

One thing’s for certain:

Audition for job in the Biden admin: passed. https://t.co/aB1rit1Nc9 — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) May 1, 2020

Yup!