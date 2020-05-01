During Joe Biden’s interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he was finally directly asked about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation.

Biden was also asked if he’d release his senatorial records at the University of Delaware, and this was his answer:

Biden defends sealing his senatorial records at University of Delaware. Material in them 'could be taken out of context,' Biden tells MSNBC, and could be 'fodder in a campaign.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 1, 2020

Biden’s own record could be cited and used against him? Imagine that!

Peter Hasson shared what Dana Perino said about that on Fox News today, and it’s perfect:

.@DanaPerino right now pointing out: if Democrats thought Kavanaugh's high school yearbook was relevant, hard to argue Biden's Delaware documents aren't — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 1, 2020

Exactly.

Solid point. Kavanaugh’s high school year book was totally fair game but Joe Biden’s US Senate records are off limits. That a whole new level of #DemocratPrivilege and hypocrisy! https://t.co/jdUdG0gD93 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2020

Democrats on Kavanaugh: WE MUST SCRUTINIZE EVERY WORD IN HIS HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK. THE FBI MUST INVESTIGATE. Democrats on Biden: We've seen enough. We don't need to see his official records from decades of public service where he served as a senator and VP. https://t.co/t3cNDw4toq — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 1, 2020

Amazing, isn’t it?

Who can forget all those instant experts on '80s high-school drinking games? https://t.co/kpGG1eNDCL — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 1, 2020

Makes a solid point https://t.co/uB4SjwPnkA — Jason Knott (@IntlTaxLawyers) May 1, 2020