As you’ve probably heard by now, unsealed FBI notes have revealed the extent to which the FBI under James Comey went in order to “get” Michael Flynn.

The documents have a stamp on them which caused Sen. Chuck Grassley to ask some questions about Robert Mueller and his investigation:

New DOJ/Flynn docs are stamped w SCO as in Special Counsels Office Did Mueller have these docs? Why did his team sit on them? What else is Mueller team that cost taxpayers $30+ million hiding? The ppl deserve answers 2restore faith in federal law enforcement agencies — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 30, 2020

So many unanswered questions — or maybe some of them have already been answered.

Mueller special counsel op should be subject to grand jury review. https://t.co/cOVbtEGng4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 30, 2020

The biggest scandal in American political history and it was all taxpayer-fundedhttps://t.co/lovimTf6fg — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) May 1, 2020

Mueller wasn't appointed to get to the bottom of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory. After Comey was fired, Mueller was appointed to help FBI and DOJ cover up the evidence of their coup and all the crimes they committed running it. https://t.co/eqNRt9J9nM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 30, 2020

Great question. Notice the silence from "main stream media" outlets on this issue, besides Catherine Herridge. https://t.co/HzCynJoHh9 — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) April 30, 2020

Stay tuned.

