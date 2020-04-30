President Trump took questions from reporters today during a press gaggle, and CNN’s Jim Acosta asked about Gen. Michael Flynn:

Asked Trump whether he will pardon Flynn. Wouldn't answer but praised Flynn repeatedly. When I pointed out he said he fired Flynn for lying to Pence and FBI, Trump: "He's going to come back bigger and better." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 30, 2020

In Trump’s response, he took the opportunity to shred CNN in a relatively polite way (compared to previous Trump/Acosta run-ins):

President Trump tells @Acosta: “I think it would be so good for @CNN if you covered it honestly.. it would be so good for the network.” — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2020

Trump to pool spray, "I hope your networks are going to cover it."

Topic: Michael Flynn's "exoneration."

"I think it would be so good for CNN if you covered it honestly." — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) April 30, 2020

President Trump on the Flynn case: “CNN tormented him [Gen. Flynn] in all fairness.” — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) April 30, 2020

President Trump on Gen. Flynn: "CNN tormented him." pic.twitter.com/1gn8KbSogi — The Hill (@thehill) April 30, 2020

Here’s the full exchange:

President Trump answers Jim @Acosta question on former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. "He's in the process of being exonerated. If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration. These were dirty, filthy cops at the top of the FBI." pic.twitter.com/pKMV4xGZIR — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2020

