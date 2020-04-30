Remember when Nancy Pelosi applauded Time Magazine’s 2017 “Person of the Year” using a #BelieveWomen hashtag?

Today, the House Speaker was asked to reconcile the Democrat rhetoric on Brett Kavanaugh with their defenses of Joe Biden in the wake of Tara Reade’s accusation, and she didn’t like that one bit:

Pelosi snapped "I don't need a lecture" at reporter today when asked about Democrats's prior standard for believing Kavanaugh accusation in wake of allegation against Biden. Pelosi often gets huffy with media members who ask her uncomfortable questions, like on abortion — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 30, 2020

"I don't need a lecture" Nancy Pelosi tells female reporter She "respects" the question just as much as she "respects all women who come forward." Just as long as they don't accuse a Democratpic.twitter.com/rcz3HBuAcU — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 30, 2020

Gee, where was Pelosi’s “due process” speech when Democrats were dragging Kavanaugh through the mud?

Nancy is a bit touchy this morning. https://t.co/LxCOgek8rD — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 30, 2020

Just a little!

She still didn't square the hypocrisy versus the reaction and demands of Justice Kavanaugh — Tyler Stewart (@TylerSt34686360) April 30, 2020

Pelosi will never do that because it can’t be done without admitting what’s really going on.

***

Related:

‘Pretty incredible’: Nancy Pelosi spins like the wind after question about allegations against Joe Biden