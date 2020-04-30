Remember when Nancy Pelosi applauded Time Magazine’s 2017 “Person of the Year” using a #BelieveWomen hashtag?

Today, the House Speaker was asked to reconcile the Democrat rhetoric on Brett Kavanaugh with their defenses of Joe Biden in the wake of Tara Reade’s accusation, and she didn’t like that one bit:

Gee, where was Pelosi’s “due process” speech when Democrats were dragging Kavanaugh through the mud?

Just a little!

Pelosi will never do that because it can’t be done without admitting what’s really going on.

