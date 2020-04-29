Every day we keep asking what level certain state governments will go to in order to enforce “stay at home” orders that all have varying levels of strictness. This video from Wisconsin is reminding a lot of people of George Orwell. File under “I” for “It’s come to this”:

Straight up batshit … I can’t believe we’re allowing this kind of shit to happen. pic.twitter.com/mxkajBVM7D — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 29, 2020

Caught On Video: A pair of Wisconsin police officers on a crazed power trip show up at a woman’s home because she “violated a state order” by allowing her daughter to play at a neighbor’s house pic.twitter.com/JTtogvoE1X — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) April 29, 2020

The video was reportedly taken in Wisconsin, and it’s disturbing:

This is what weeks of “stay locked in your home or else you’re killing someone’s granny” has turned into https://t.co/Kdp83mQ27q — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 29, 2020

What slippery slope?

This is totalitarian garbage. If you dislike people using the phrase "police state" then very simply don't abuse authority and act like agents of one. https://t.co/zSLGISBpBS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 29, 2020

1984 has arrived. — ChuckGregory (@TheChuckGregory) April 29, 2020

You can feel how put off these officers were that she claimed a right that negates their absolute power… wow, imagine being angry over that… — AMY E JOHNSON (@AEJ58) April 29, 2020

This is the true virus. BTW, where are the officers' masks? https://t.co/6vQzlwj1sD — baldilocks: praise the Lord & keep your powder dry (@JulietteAkinyi) April 29, 2020

This is happening in the United States of America. https://t.co/rW6lCpTFF1 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 29, 2020

These are the clowns that cost good LEOs support. https://t.co/j5MbvXk77m — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 29, 2020

This is what happens when you let Democrats become police officers. They can't wait until it's "go for Gulag" time. https://t.co/Xc4r2cTNQv — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 29, 2020

Militarized Karen's are the greatest threat to freedom — a hapa currently on the roof (@harrysan) April 29, 2020

And unfortunately this mess (and the accompanying local government overreach in many cases) is far from over.