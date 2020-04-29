As promised, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has chosen the members of a committee she says will examine the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak:

Here are the committee members.

What could possibly be politicized?

Gee, it’s almost like getting nothing but the facts isn’t going to be high up on the agenda.

We’re on pins and needles waiting to see if Rep. Maxine Waters will conclude the Trump administration acted in a timely and appropriate manner. *Eye roll*

