As we told you last night, Rep. Justin Amash has launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination to run for president.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, who is a very vocal member of the anti-Trump Resistance, thinks an Amash candidacy might only help the president get re-elected:

I admired how @justinamash stood up for the rule of law in Trump’s impeachment. And needless to say, my views align more closely with Amash’s than Biden’s. But the only real effect Amash could have in this campaign is to enhance Trump’s chances. This is a terrible idea. https://t.co/lAimU4KEoB — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) April 29, 2020

And with that, one of Conway’s tweets from just under one year ago was remembered:

How about now? — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 29, 2020

Let’s just say that Conway appears to have had a change of heart since last May:

This would be a supreme act of patriotism by Rep. Amash. https://t.co/QevYInuUGA — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 21, 2019

That was a fairly quick about-face.

You see? It's only a supreme act of patriotism is it hurts the candidate I want to hurt. Patriotism is supremely partisan that way. https://t.co/2dm7MBbsQ7 — Kenny Chessor🗯 (@kchessor) April 29, 2020

Right?