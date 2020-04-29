As we told you last night, Rep. Justin Amash has launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination to run for president.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, who is a very vocal member of the anti-Trump Resistance, thinks an Amash candidacy might only help the president get re-elected:

Trending

And with that, one of Conway’s tweets from just under one year ago was remembered:

Let’s just say that Conway appears to have had a change of heart since last May:

That was a fairly quick about-face.

Right?

