Democrats and the media are currently “grappling” with allegations against presumptive nominee Joe Biden, but some of them weren’t doing so much grappling when they were running against Biden for the party’s nomination.

Biden has said he would like a female running-mate, which for some has meant the list of possible candidates would include Gretchen Whitmer, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris and others. Well, maybe Kamala Harris is a bit lower on the list now that a one-year-old video is making the rounds:

Well, there it is:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is now being considered as a VP pick for Joe Biden, said the following about Biden’s accusers last April: “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it” Does she believe Tara Reade? pic.twitter.com/A1Asfx5kqB — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) April 27, 2020

Well, it’s confirmed then:

Yikes – that VP spot is turning out to be slippery. https://t.co/1R9ruXSr9Y — Mark A Kruger (@musepolsci) April 27, 2020

Just a little.

Until she was on the short list for VP. https://t.co/XlRz7hhd5X — Candice Yes THAT Candice (@cfahooligan) April 27, 2020

The internet is forever. What changed here Kamala? 🤔 https://t.co/Gv8hB0c0yE — Sunny Flowers (@850Sunny) April 27, 2020

Oh she she just changed her mind or had it changed for her by the Democrat mafia. https://t.co/0qeBnXgcF3 — BonnieK. Proud Deplorable (@BonnieSarg) April 27, 2020

All we know for sure is that Harris is all aboard the Biden 2020 train right now:

Sen. Kamala Harris: "Joe Biden… knows how to speak truth even when it is difficult for us to hear." pic.twitter.com/OFDqxkr2VO — The Hill (@thehill) April 27, 2020

My @TeamJoe virtual town hall addressing the impacts and disparities of coronavirus in Black communities is about to begin. Tune in.https://t.co/1BJLc9xSOm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 27, 2020

Maybe Harris can ask Biden about it at tonight’s virtual women’s town hall (cue crickets).