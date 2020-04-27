Democrats and the media are currently “grappling” with allegations against presumptive nominee Joe Biden, but some of them weren’t doing so much grappling when they were running against Biden for the party’s nomination.

Biden has said he would like a female running-mate, which for some has meant the list of possible candidates would include Gretchen Whitmer, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris and others. Well, maybe Kamala Harris is a bit lower on the list now that a one-year-old video is making the rounds:

Well, there it is:

Well, it’s confirmed then:

Just a little.

All we know for sure is that Harris is all aboard the Biden 2020 train right now:

Maybe Harris can ask Biden about it at tonight’s virtual women’s town hall (cue crickets).

