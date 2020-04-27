To a large degree, the mainstream media have been nibbling around the edges at the story involving Tara Reade’s allegation against presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden (the rest have been ignoring it altogether). When the story is mentioned, the MSM’s tendency to spin it as something Democrats are “grappling” with draws attention to obviously coordinated talking points.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that the media blinders were also handed out before some of the Sunday shows:

5 hours of Sunday Shows and not a single mention of new evidence corroborating sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden. What’s worse, there were no questions for Biden’s VP-wannabes Gretchen Whitmer or Stacey Abrams. The media double standard for Democrats is unreal. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 27, 2020

Color us shocked!

If it weren't for double standards, MSM would have none. https://t.co/EITi51Ha02 — john mills (@chessking1193) April 27, 2020

True that.