A February 2018 tweet from @JoeBiden calling for nominations has been making the rounds again, for obvious reasons:
It takes courage to speak out against sexual assault, or to step in to stop it from happening.
If you know someone who has stepped up to the front lines of this fight, I want to hear about it.
Nominate them today, because #ItsOnUs to change the culture: https://t.co/BWR83Bx5FX
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2018
Juanita Broaddrick, who earlier leveled Nancy Pelosi for endorsing Biden, made the presumptive Democrat nominee’s tweet as awkward as can be:
Joe……I would like to nominate Tara Reade. https://t.co/M463n1fMXJ
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 27, 2020
CNN: “Who?”
Go get him!! https://t.co/PD5ZirIwc5
— Dave Austin (@dca1007) April 28, 2020
#IBelieveTaraReade should be trending
— Todd Gedaminski (@TGedaminski) April 27, 2020
I second that. What do you think @JoeBiden? https://t.co/IBiZmoiGPC
— Diana Rae 🇺🇸 (@DianaRae_FL) April 27, 2020
#Crickets