Last week we told you that self-proclaimed rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, said on “The View” that Joe Biden’s VP pick should be a “woman of color.” Biden had previously pledged to choose a female running-mate.

But it appears there’s going to be some competition. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is said to be among the names that have been floated

Michigan Gov. Whitmer told us this morning in a Playbook Interview she hasn’t provided any documents to Joe Biden’s team for vetting. Said the two of them are “cut from a similar cloth.” Also said all her energy is focused on getting Michigan through the coronavirus crisis. — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) April 27, 2020

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a possible Biden running mate, says they're cut from "similar cloth" https://t.co/Ay7hVAMpX6 — Bloomberg (@business) April 27, 2020

Whitmer said that even though she’s “cut from a similar cloth” as Biden, she’s not lobbying for the VP nod in any way — if anybody believes this:

Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who's on Biden's VP shortlist, told us they're "cut from a similar cloth" and plugged other potential picks like Harris, Warren, Abrams, Klobuchar & Demings: "I will be the most enthusiastic supporter of Biden-whomever ticket" pic.twitter.com/7pFgPlRbME — POLITICO (@politico) April 27, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she is not actively lobbying to become Joe Biden’s running mate, breaking with other much-discussed Democratic vice presidential contenders who have more aggressively advocated for a spot on the ticket https://t.co/9SSERNNdu4 — POLITICO (@politico) April 27, 2020

Does anybody actually believe that?

I am not actively lobbying to be Biden's running mate, says Gretchen Whitmer….in her 100th national profile piece… https://t.co/pyfRdE0rq8 — Jon Thompson (@JonThompsonDC) April 27, 2020

*cough* bullshit *cough* — Tomstrodamas (@Tommando33) April 27, 2020

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer's full court press of national media appearances, magazine profiles, and incessant cable TV hits prove this is a lie. https://t.co/Al4CVuJhq9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 27, 2020

Women are gonna have a heckuva time signing on as Biden's VP after the latest allegations wash through the news cycle. — Script Grenade (@Script_Grenade) April 27, 2020

IF the MSM decides to mention it.