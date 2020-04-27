Last week we told you that self-proclaimed rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, said on “The View” that Joe Biden’s VP pick should be a “woman of color.” Biden had previously pledged to choose a female running-mate.

But it appears there’s going to be some competition. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is said to be among the names that have been floated

Whitmer said that even though she’s “cut from a similar cloth” as Biden, she’s not lobbying for the VP nod in any way — if anybody believes this:

Does anybody actually believe that?

IF the MSM decides to mention it.

