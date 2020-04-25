Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy often offers up the hottest of takes about political issues, but last night he switched focus to sports (combined with some politics of course). The combination of his tweets made for another delightful show of self-unawareness:

Murphy went woke for a couple of tweets while watching the draft:

I’m glued to the NFL draft like most other sports fans, but it just reminds me how immoral the football syndicate is. College football trains players for the pros, pays the trainees nothing, and forces them to endure 3 years of head trauma before getting a single paycheck. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 25, 2020

Hard not to notice all the shots of filthy rich, almost exclusively white coaches, GMs, and team presidents, drafting almost exclusively African-American players who have been forced to work for free for 3 years in order to get a shot to be chosen. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 25, 2020

Then Murphy congratulated a player for being drafted into the “immoral football syndicate”:

Giants take a Husky in the third round! Nice! Congrats to Matt Peart, a big part of last year’s fantastic UConn O-Line, and welcome to #GiantsNation. #NFLDraft2020 #UConnFootball — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 25, 2020

Well that certainly was an impressive shift of gears!

Chris Murphy: Please support PETA! Chris Murphy (18 minutes later): This bacon is amazing! — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) April 25, 2020

Never change, senator!