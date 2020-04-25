As we told you yesterday, The Intercept reported that the mother of Tara Reade allegedly called in to “Larry King Live” in 1993 and alluded to her daughter’s sexual assault claim against a “prominent senator”:

If this holds up, there will be more contemporaneous evidence for Tara Reade's accusations against Joe Biden than for Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh. https://t.co/ITHugb60My — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 24, 2020

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993's 'Larry King Live' described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade's sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

In a follow-up to that story, Tara Reade confirmed to Politico’s Holly Otterbein that the voice on the recording is her mother’s:

Tara Reade told me this is her mother's voice. https://t.co/7ymN6Pj55m — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) April 24, 2020

In an interview with me last month, Reade said her mother called into Larry King's show and referenced a "prominent senator." That is the wording the woman uses in the clip above. https://t.co/J3B50yWrfj — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) April 25, 2020

Others in the media can now resume their stories about how Democrats are “grappling” with the story.

Democrats can’t keep ignoring this, neither can the MSM. — CW (@WojoCarl) April 24, 2020

Not that they aren’t trying to ignore the story — especially CNN.

0 results for “Tara Reade” from both @brianstelter and @oliverdarcy, even after the Larry King clip (which aired on CNN.) These guys should be laughed out of society and made to live out their days in the sewers. pic.twitter.com/8H9fAVUR3w — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 25, 2020

