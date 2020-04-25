As we told you yesterday, The Intercept reported that the mother of Tara Reade allegedly called in to “Larry King Live” in 1993 and alluded to her daughter’s sexual assault claim against a “prominent senator”:

Trending

In a follow-up to that story, Tara Reade confirmed to Politico’s Holly Otterbein that the voice on the recording is her mother’s:

Others in the media can now resume their stories about how Democrats are “grappling” with the story.

Not that they aren’t trying to ignore the story — especially CNN.

Ah, “journalism”!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe Bidensexual assaultTara Reade