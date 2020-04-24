As some states begin to ease restrictions in regards to getting people back to work, the great folks at the always excellent Babylon Bee have again scored with a take on one of the reasons people are desperate for a return to normal:

Majority Of Americans Would Rather Risk COVID Death Than Endure Any More Skype Lectures From Celebrities https://t.co/POFSjIbcvD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 24, 2020

LOL! Nailed it yet again.

AMEN!! — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) April 24, 2020

This isn't satire. — We The People (@Martnee777) April 24, 2020

When satire stops being satire and speaks truth https://t.co/tcDc1gZBcr — Insanity💋🇭🇰 (@Nicole22185) April 24, 2020

We do love it so.

***

