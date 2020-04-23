Examples of the World Health Organization covering for China are numerous, and maybe there are some good reasons for that — tens of millions to be exact:

Wow, it’s no wonder WHO bends over backwards to cover for China.

The “donation” couldn’t possibly have anything to do with something like that, could it? *Eye roll*

One final observation:

Excellent idea!

