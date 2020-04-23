As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that even when certain businesses do start to open up again, workers should refuse to go back.

Yep, she really said that:

Only in America does "liberation" mean going back to work.@AOC sits down with @anandwrites to talk about why a return to normalcy isn't enough in a post-coronavirus world. SEAT AT THE TABLE premieres tonight at 10p. #seatatthetable pic.twitter.com/fNE9reHeKG — VICE TV (@VICETV) April 22, 2020

The satire geniuses at the Babylon Bee have framed the story perfectly:

AOC Drops By Unemployment Office To Tell People How Lucky They Are Not To Have Oppressive Jobs https://t.co/wY1vVB6WDM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 23, 2020

Nailed it yet again!

They outdo themselves every time https://t.co/2TP6OyaibF — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) April 23, 2020

I support Babylon Bee's decision to transition from satirical journalism to an authentic news site, keep up the good reporting. https://t.co/LMqeXZlc3z — Humble Tea Merchant (@NBackworldsman) April 23, 2020

Is this satire anymore? Better than most news media outlets TBH https://t.co/edK3orsHds — Vishnu (@vishnusupreet) April 23, 2020