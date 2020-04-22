Just because there’s a coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe and economies and livelihoods are being hit incredibly hard doesn’t mean progressives are going to lose focus on what’s most important: Pushing the climate change narrative, especially on Earth Day.

Former President Barack Obama showed how it’s done:

We've all had to adapt to cope with a pandemic. Climate change will force far harsher changes on our kids. All of us should follow the young people who've led the efforts to protect our planet for generations, and demand more of our leaders at every level. https://t.co/uNueQl5bNX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

The climate crisis is so grave that Obama’s refusing to invest in oceanside property. Oh wait…

He must have managed to slow the rise of the oceans as promised, just not everywhere.

clearly very concerned about global warming buying a 10m house on a small island — HotTakes69 (@HotTakes69) April 22, 2020

So says the man who just purchased a multi-million-dollar seaside mansion on Cape Cod. Guess King Canute finally stopped the seas from rising. https://t.co/gFMegDjmlS — Climate Dispatch (@ccdeditor) April 22, 2020

2.6 Million people have caught Covid-19. 180K have died. 22 Million Americans have lost jobs. Schools are closed & this “former Chicago resident” is telling kids climate will impact lives harsher than the deadly pandemic. This comes 50 yrs after the 1st activist made this claim. https://t.co/UnpAX4Ap7A — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 22, 2020

Either the Obamas made a lousy investment that’ll soon be underwater or they don’t believe their own fear-mongering. But we can be sure of one thing:

And not a single person in the media will ask him about this. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 22, 2020

Nope.