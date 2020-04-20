Another day brought with it more attempts by presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden to score some political points against President Trump with the coronavirus:

Byron York took it upon himself to help Joe out with his memory:

Trending

Other Democrats, like Bill de Blasio and Nancy Pelosi seemed to also have “slow” responses, not that it’s stopped them from blaming Trump and pretending they saw it coming all along.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkcoronavirusCOVID-19Joe Biden