Another day brought with it more attempts by presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden to score some political points against President Trump with the coronavirus:

Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he is responsible for our slow, uncoordinated response. Experts say that if we had acted two weeks earlier, more lives could have been saved. Trump failed to take swift action—and we're paying the price. https://t.co/nyq6DpLOid — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 17, 2020

Byron York took it upon himself to help Joe out with his memory:

Other Democrats, like Bill de Blasio and Nancy Pelosi seemed to also have “slow” responses, not that it’s stopped them from blaming Trump and pretending they saw it coming all along.

