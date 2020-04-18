The race is on when it comes to Democrats angling to be Joe Biden’s choice for a running mate, and presumably that’s what Sen. Amy Klobuchar is doing while skipping over something that was happening during this time frame:
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "If we had not lost those precious months when Donald Trump was roaring about his rallies and other things — we could have been in better, better shape right now." pic.twitter.com/R386No56Ia
— The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2020
Does anybody know what she means by “and other things” but won’t say?
What were all the DEMs doing? Conducting a impeachment HOAX https://t.co/W5XybjLO9s
— Hmac (@HMcAlpin) April 18, 2020
Bingo!
What about impeachment? Finished February 6th. This statement is disgrace.
— LifeInSimulation (@sinisavlais) April 18, 2020
She voted to impeach, wasted time https://t.co/z2qqEpda4f
— Chef James (@James80472106) April 18, 2020
If the Democratic Party hadn't lost those precious months seeking to impeach the president . . . https://t.co/3BV49goDdk
— Robert F Ruckman (@ruc1) April 18, 2020
She means “precious months while we waisted time chasing seriously flawed impeachment” https://t.co/xqUIfrIH55
— Tim Gallagher (@PRgallagher) April 18, 2020
Also, isn’t it weird how the Dems didn’t mention any of it sooner:
Why didn’t you suggest all this logic 3 months ago if you’re so smart?
— Mike Parker (@MJP1313) April 18, 2020
@DNC own this https://t.co/Up1aaelsQo
— Walter Horsting (@WalterHorsting) April 18, 2020
Shameless.