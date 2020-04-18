Last October, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had some harsh criticism for President Trump:

Fast-forward the tape to today, and it’s clear that was just another example of the mayor engaging in psychological projection. Get a load of this request:

Yikes.

One thing’s for sure: It’s backfiring on the mayor in a big way:

Trending

Turn yourself into the authorities, Mr. Mayor!

Suffice to say, many wouldn’t comply with the mayor’s latest snitch initiative.

Enough said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusCOVID-19New York City