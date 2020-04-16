Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been under fire for some ridiculous overreach in response to the coronavirus outbreak, appeared on the podcast of former Obama adviser David Axelrod Thursday:

Some of Whitmer’s EO’s are so ridiculous that some sheriffs in the state won’t enforce some of them, but the Great Lakes State governor told Axelrod about one business that shouldn’t be restricted come hell or high water:

Yep — you can’t buy garden seeds, infant car seats, flooring or paint inside a store in Michigan, but access to an abortion facility is a “life-sustaining” measure, according to Whitmer:

We’ve seen it all now.

Absolutely unreal.

