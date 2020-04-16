Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been under fire for some ridiculous overreach in response to the coronavirus outbreak, appeared on the podcast of former Obama adviser David Axelrod Thursday:

.@POTUS says U.S. has all the COVID-19 tests we need. In a new #AxeFiles, I asked @GovWhitmer about it

“We've never had enough… We're doubling our testing in Michigan this week. It still means that we're way under where we should be.”

To hear the pod:https://t.co/g54AfNrFU2. pic.twitter.com/RwkwkrXVPG — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 17, 2020

Some of Whitmer’s EO’s are so ridiculous that some sheriffs in the state won’t enforce some of them, but the Great Lakes State governor told Axelrod about one business that shouldn’t be restricted come hell or high water:

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says abortion is “life-sustaining”https://t.co/yiMr8Xs85q pic.twitter.com/A7fnBZpZ3A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2020

Yep — you can’t buy garden seeds, infant car seats, flooring or paint inside a store in Michigan, but access to an abortion facility is a “life-sustaining” measure, according to Whitmer:

.@GovWhitmer: abortion must be available during the coronavirus because it “is life sustaining.” https://t.co/iNY0wPpJIu — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 16, 2020

The most nonsensical statements made during Covid19 goes to… Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Abortion During Coronavirus ‘Is Life Sustaining’ No,not exactly Governor. Abortion happens to be the opposite of life sustaining. Abortion is LIFE ENDING. https://t.co/oujdf1Txu4 — Christina Hagan (@RepHagan) April 17, 2020

We’ve seen it all now.

The thing is: this is how such people actually think. https://t.co/s2huoBD4iW — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 17, 2020

This horrifyingly Orwellian, but I'm worried Gretchen Whitmer doesn't know what basic words mean She says it's "ridiculous" to call abortion "elective" because it's the "ability to decide if & when she starts a family" Dems literally call it pro-CHOICEpic.twitter.com/sz5GtC86mJ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 16, 2020

Absolutely unreal.