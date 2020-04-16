A few days ago we told you about CBS News’ Catherine Herridge continuing to dig into the IG report on FISA abuses that occurred in order to have invented excuses to spy on the Trump campaign.

Here’s another tidbit Herridge found in the report — or in a footnote to be more accurate:

That caught the eye of Ari Fleischer, who spotted some supreme irony, hypocrisy and projection on the part of Comey and McCabe:

And of course that overheated some irony detectors.

Trending

And some think “dupe” doesn’t quite cover it:

***

Related:

Catherine Herridge: New IG report details six terrorist attacks by individuals the FBI had previously investigated

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionAndrew McCabeAri FleischerDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonJames ComeyRussia