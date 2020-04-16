A few days ago we told you about CBS News’ Catherine Herridge continuing to dig into the IG report on FISA abuses that occurred in order to have invented excuses to spy on the Trump campaign.

Here’s another tidbit Herridge found in the report — or in a footnote to be more accurate:

#FISA declassified footnote 350 first obtained @CBSNews shows multiple warnings to FBI: US intel report Jan 2017 assessing Michael Cohen dossier material “part of a Russian disinformation campaign” Similar intel report Feb 2017 undercut Trump claims, red flag Russian intel pic.twitter.com/56T0BgkVyl — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 16, 2020

That caught the eye of Ari Fleischer, who spotted some supreme irony, hypocrisy and projection on the part of Comey and McCabe:

Russia was able to dupe FBI leaders James Comey and Andy McCabe. One week before Mueller’s report showing no collusion came out, McCabe said he couldn’t rule out that Trump was doing Russia’s bidding. Turns out Comey and McCabe were duped into doing Russia’s bidding themselves. https://t.co/iHgWsMKmvS — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 16, 2020

And of course that overheated some irony detectors.

Russia "was able to dupe FBI leaders". Yes you read that right.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/6JgoirbBMo — Michael Tawiah3 (@MichaelTawiah31) April 16, 2020

It's a shame that everyone will ignore @CBS_Herridge 's excellent reporting, along with the irony of dems, Comey, McCabe, etc. being the actual russian stooges. Always remember, when dems accuse you of something… https://t.co/w1htxyHL4o — popcorn sutton (@popcornsutton3) April 16, 2020

Looks like Comey & the FBI were the marks in the Russian meddling campaign. Comey lost his job. He should pay a heavier price. https://t.co/7ViPDL4Bix — PCH Political (@pchpolitical) April 16, 2020

And some think “dupe” doesn’t quite cover it:

They weren’t all that duped. They were complicit — Nick Papagiorgio from Yuma (@liz63519543) April 16, 2020

Duped or deliberate? I think it was deliberate. The only one who may have been duped is Mueller. — Robin Herman (@robin4freedom) April 16, 2020

They weren’t duped, they used it willingly. — . (@Allenpigwell) April 16, 2020

