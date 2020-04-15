This week President Trump announced that U.S. funding for the World Health Organization is being suspended pending a probe into their botched handling (or willful covering for China) of the initial coronavirus outbreak. WHO cheerleader Bill Gates expressed his concern:

If Gates is incredibly concerned, Sen. Ted Cruz offered an idea:

Just a suggestion, Mr. Gates.

