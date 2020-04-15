As we told you yesterday, President Trump announced that U.S. funding for the World Health Organization was being suspended pending a probe of their “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Hillary Clinton is, of course, taking the side of the organization that botched the handling of the coronavirus spread from the outset and has proven itself to be a shill for China:

Dan Bongino described in a tweet why Hillary and WHO are such a good pairing:

Short and perfectly to the point!

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19dan bonginoHillary ClintonWHOWorld Health Organization