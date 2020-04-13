The coronavirus outbreak and the horrible effect on the economy has led to a high number of people going to local food banks. That news led to the hottest of takes from a staffer for the now-suspended Bernie Sanders campaign, as spotted by @Cameron_Gray:

Capitalism, still undefeated pic.twitter.com/BZ4iiyLkHE — Cameron Gray says #ThankATrucker (@Cameron_Gray) April 13, 2020

And soon after, he protected the account due to an apparent overwhelming slew of reality checks over this:

Has the Sanders supporter informed the millionaire candidate he worked who has three houses that capitalism leads to bread lines?

What country grew the flour, made the bread and flew it to America to feed our people? https://t.co/DwfO6FsSCE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 13, 2020

He protected his account pic.twitter.com/dYO1QzuvNH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 13, 2020

Maybe it’s for the better — Twitter’s a capitalist company so why contribute to the creation of more bread lines? *Eye roll*

Govt shuts down free markets…. ‘look capitalism is failing!!’ 🤣 — DankWater (@Dank_H2O) April 13, 2020

Simply amazing.

Yes, @jackcalifano, the government forcefully shutting down businesses and ordering healthy people to stay in their homes is definitely "capitalism." ffs 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O6nV0H34GI — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 13, 2020

Who does he think provides the bread… — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) April 13, 2020

Also: Note they're lined up in their own cars, not on a waiting list for 10 years for whatever car happens to roll off the production line. — BTME (@btme87) April 13, 2020

Of course he protected his tweets once a bunch of us who lived communism called him out 😄 typical Bernie coward pic.twitter.com/k4nemdE5z5 — 🏳️‍🌈Miro🇧🇬Slav. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) April 13, 2020

How’s the job hunt going? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2020

Update: he locked his LinkedIn too! #GameOver — Melissa (@SophiesMom64) April 13, 2020

But wait just a sec…

I thought bread lines were good — Sentinel (@3Sentinel4) April 13, 2020

Confusing isn’t it?